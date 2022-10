Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week.

Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.

"Please be respectful of your dogs and others as we share park space temporarily," SPCA said on Facebook.