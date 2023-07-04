SPCA of East Texas gives tips on firework safety for pets during Fourth of July

TYLER, Texas — Fireworks are a large part of celebrating Independence Day across every part of America, but those loud noises could lead to some scared or lost pets.
The SPCA of East Texas recently shared some tips on what pet owners should do to keep their four-legged friends safe. According to the nonprofit, more pets get lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
Their advice includes:
- Keep indoors - Because even the calmest animals can get spooked by the fireworks. It's best to keep the pets indoors.
- I.D. tags - In case your pet gets out, make sure they are wearing their ID tags and are microchipped.
- Exercise early - Wear those pets out before the festivities so they sleep through all the noise.
- Safe space - Move your pets to a room and turn a TV or music to drown out the firework noise.
- Distract - Introduce them to a new treat or toy to help take mind off the fireworks.
- Products - There are many calming products available; consult your vet first.