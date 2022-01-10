SPCA of East Texas in need of fosters, donations after taking in nearly 50 puppies

According to the animal rescue group, they are also expecting nine more in the next few days.

TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas is in need of fosters after taking in nearly 50 puppies over the last 10 days.

They currently have:

10 bottle-fed puppies (approximately 4-weeks-old)

12 newborn puppies (2-days-old with their mom)

20 weaning puppies (5-weeks-old)

2 puppies (12-weeks-old)

In the coming weeks, the SPCA of East Texas will need short-term fosters to help socialize and prepare the puppies for their new homes.

If you have room for four paws and a little fun, please apply to foster," the SPCA of East Texas said. "If you can't foster, please donate!"

The SPCA of East Texas is also participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The SPCA of East Texas says the challenge encourages Betty White fans and animal lovers to honor her memory as an animal advocate and celebrate her 100th birthday with a donation. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her centenarian birthday, which would have been Jan. 17, 2022.

"We would be honored to receive donations in memory of an animal welfare warrior such as Betty," the SPCA of East Texas said. "Whether it's $5 or $100, every donation makes a difference to the homeless animals of East Texas."