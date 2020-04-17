TYLER, Texas — Like many shelters, the SPCA of East Texas has been busy amid the coronavirus.

SPCA of East Texas President Deborah Dobbs says the number of applicants trying to foster pets has increased, due to the number of people staying home.

"It's been actually crazy because we've never had so much interest," Dobbs said. "So we're really grateful in such a difficult time it's a good thing to happen."

While the number of applicants has risen and more pets are finding temporary homes, the organization continues to receive a number of abandoned pets.

Dobbs says they receive multiple calls a week of abandoned animals left behind from residents moving out of rental properties.

"Regretfully, and we don't always know, but it seems that a lot of pets are being left behind because of maybe eviction, loss of employment," Dobbs said.

While the number of adoptions has remained low in East Texas, Dobbs believes it is due, in part, to the number of dogs reserved for transfer to other states where pet adoptions are in higher demand.

"If you go to our website you may not see as many right this minute as available because the ones that we have are tagged for our friends in the North," Dobbs said.

If you are looking to foster or adopt, the organization moved its process to online as they continue to follow the rules of social distancing.

"We're all being careful," Dobbs explained. "We're washing, we're bleaching we're masking up, and it's a seven day a week job. We're still here, we're just having to take a little extra care," she said.

For more information from the SPCA of East Texas on the requirement to foster or adopt click here.