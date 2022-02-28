x
Speakers share stories at Gregg County Historical Museum Black History Month event

The exhibit is on display through March 26.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dozens of people filled the Gregg County Historical Museum on Saturday to hear stories of Black Americans from East Texas who have gone on to make a significant impact on their community, state and nation.

“I showed a friend once the impact of Longview, of Gregg County, of Harrison County, of Rusk County — all these (East Texas) counties — that have sent people out into the world who have had great impact. We need to recognize that,” said Arthur Brown, a Gregg County Historical Museum board member who spoke Saturday about the life of his father, the late Arthur (A.Z.) Brown, who was one of the first Black recruits to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Brown was one of seven speakers at Saturday’s free event, which was offered in conjunction with a Black History Month exhibit called “Journey Stories.” The exhibit is on display through March 26.

