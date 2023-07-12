Speed limits to decrease at 12 school zones in Tyler

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved an ordinance reducing the speed limit to 20 mph around 12 schools in the city of Tyler.

The decision was made after reviewing all existing school zones within the city of Tyler.

The changes to the speed limit will affect the following schools: Andy Woods Elementary, Boulter Middle School, Caldwell Elementary, Clarkston Elementary, Cumberland Academy, Griffin Elementary, Hubbard Middle School, Jack Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Ramey Elementary, Rice Elementary, Tyler Legacy High School, UT Tyler University Academy, and removes school speed zones for Clarkston Elementary.

"The decreased speed limits for school zones are for hours designated on school days, where school zone signs are posted, or at any time when electrical control devices are in operation advising motorists of the speed limit in the school zone,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.

The Traffic Safety Board discussed changing the school zone speed zones previously on Feb. 2, 2023 and voted to recommend approving an ordinance amending Tyler City Code Chapter 17-64 to the City Council.