CANTON, Texas — Splash Kingdom Waterpark says they are gearing up for the summer season.

While they are currently set to open on Saturday, June 6, with students already out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they say they will open as soon as they get the "green light from proper officials."

"Having a safe and fun recreation experience always involves a clean environment," Splash Kingdom said in a statement."

Splash Kingdom says in addition to their customary cleaning efforts, they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendations for additional cleaning of life jackets, restroom areas, food and beverage locations and attractions.

"We are increasing the space between our seating areas to provide appropriate social distancing," Splash Kingdom said. "Splash Kingdom is also introducing increased deck service for your food and beverage needs, that will allow for less time standing in line for food and more opportunity to increase the space between guests in line. There are many more elements to the 2020 plan for fun at Splash Kingdom, and we are continuing to modify them with the new and developing information each day."

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

While there is ongoing community spread of COVID-19, it is important for individuals as well as owners and operators of these facilities to take steps to ensure health and safety:

Everyone should follow local and state guidance that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate.

Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at recreational water venues both in and out of the water–for example, by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

In addition to ensuring water safety and quality, owners and operators of community pools, hot tubs, spas and water play areas should follow the interim guidance for businesses and employers for cleaning and disinfecting their community facilities.

Splash Kingdom has locations in the following areas:

Canton, Texas

Greenville, Texas

Hudson, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas

Shreveport, Louisiana

For more information on season passes and tickets, visit the Splash Kingdom website.