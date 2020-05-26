CANTON, Texas — As May rolls toward June, there’s finally an answer for one of this spring’s most persistent topics of conversation in East Texas: Will Splash Kingdom open for the summer and when?

Well, you're in luck. After weeks of meticulous planning with local and state health officials, Splash Kingdom in Nacogdoches and Canton has announced they will reopen Friday, May 29.

“And not a minute too soon!” said Splash Kingdom President/CEO Johnny Blevins. “After the stress and uncertainty we’ve all lived with these last few months, everyone here deserves to have something positive happen. We can’t wait to open the gates on the 29th and greet families returning to Splash Kingdom!”

Blevins says he and the Splash Kingdom team have carefully planned every step of the openings to ensure there will be no safer place for a family to spend the day and have a blast.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

A few of the measures Splash Kingdom has taken to keep everyone safe include:

Staggered start times for team members and multiple clock-in locations;

Team member common areas structured to maintain social distancing protocols, sanitized multiple times daily;

Park capacity will be limited according to federal, state and local specifications;

Park admission tickets will be sold online, and reservation systems will stagger guest entry times so social distancing protocols can be maintained;

Roping, stanchions and line-markers will safely manage traffic flow in queue lines;

Placement and availability of dining furniture and lounge chairs will allow for social distancing recommendations to be met;

Door handles, counters, railings, keypads, self-assist kiosks, furniture and trash receptacles will be sanitized and disinfected regularly;

Lifejackets and other shared equipment will be sanitized between uses;

Food-service team members will wear face coverings, as required by current CDC mandates.

“In addition to the extensive, specialized training for our team members, the necessary physical changes to our parks and alterations to our procedures, we are consulting closely with public health officials,” Blevins said. “It’s crucial that when we open, we are aligned with their unique vision and expertise.”

While there is ongoing community spread of COVID-19, the CDC says it is important for individuals as well as owners and operators of these facilities to take steps to ensure health and safety:

Everyone should follow local and state guidance that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate.

Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at recreational water venues both in and out of the water—for example, by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

In addition to ensuring water safety and quality, owners and operators of community pools, hot tubs, spas and water play areas should follow the interim guidance for businesses and employers for cleaning and disinfecting their community facilities.

Splash Kingdom says parents who wonder if they need to pack for the day any differently this year do not need to worry.

“We’re keeping it simple for families, with only a couple of changes to keep in mind,” Blevins says.

It will be necessary to limit park capacity. Guests should buy individual day tickets, season passes or 3-day passes online. All daily admissions will be sold online for use on specific days. These will be limited and will guarantee entry on the day stated on the ticket.

Season pass holders will be granted entry 15 minutes before the park opens to the public each day. This guarantees that season pass holders who arrive early will be admitted to the park. Several pricing promotions are available online now.

Parents who wish to have a lifejacket available for small children are encouraged to bring their own to the park. While life jackets provided by the park will be sanitized between uses, coming with your own life jacket will ensure you won’t have to wait for one to be available.

“We all need a place like Splash Kingdom in our lives now more than ever,” Blevins said. “Our professionals are working hard to keep our park safe, accessible, fun and a blessing for our families and friends in Canton and Nacogdoches during these challenging times.”

In addition to the Canton and Nacogdoches locations, Splash Kingdom also operates in: