Splash pads to open for the summer on May 17 in Tyler

All Splash pads are free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, originally aired in June 2022

Summer is around the corner and splash pads are reopening across Tyler.

Tyler Parks and Rec splash pads will open for the 2023 season on Wednesday, May 17.

Splash pads opening for the season:

Bergfeld Park- Stomp to activate pad near bench

Woldert Park/Recreation Center- Push to activate pad near the splash pad

P.T. Cole Park- Push to activate pad on the pedestal near the splash pad

According to Tyler Parks and Rec, the only splash pad not opening on May 17 will be the Faulkner splash pad. It will be temporarily closed due to repairs.

All Splash pads are free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.