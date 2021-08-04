Splashtown chemical incident blamed on third-party company; park set to reopen Thursday

The park says ticket holders and season ticket holders will receive additional benefits due to the inconvenience of the park's closure.

SPRING, Texas — Six Flags says its Splashtown water park north of Houston is set to reopen Thursday after an investigation into the July 17th chemical exposure incident that sickened dozens.

Note: the video in this story is from a July 19th broadcast about the incident

At least 31 people were transported to the hospital when it happened, and 55 others were also affected but refused transport, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

According to the company, the chemical release was caused by “the improper installation of a component of the water filtration system by a third-party service company.”

It did not identify which company investigators believe is responsible, however.

“As part of a full assessment, the park team, working with the external experts and Harris County public health officials, completed a comprehensive inspection of the entire park to further ensure a safe and fun guest experience,” the company stated in a press release.

The park also noted that ticket holders and season ticket holders would receive additional benefits due to the inconvenience of the park's closure.

Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown along I-45 North after the chemical release happened at a kiddie pool inside the park.