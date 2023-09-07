New sports apparel store Rally House now open in South Tyler

Fans throughout Tyler will enjoy having Rally House Cumberland Park in their city as it’s the go-to source for quality localized merchandise and official team gear.

TYLER, Texas — Area sports fans now have a new place to get the best of their favorite teams. Rally House opened in the Village at Cumberland Park last week.

Rally House offers an experience for fans looking for their favorite local, collegiate and professional sports apparel including that of teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NCAA, according to Tyler store manager Victor Posada.

“Fans throughout Tyler will enjoy having Rally House Cumberland Park in their city as it’s the go-to source for quality localized merchandise and official team gear,” he said.