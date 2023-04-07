x
Spring Hill alum drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 3rd round of MLB Draft

Hunter Hollan graduated from Spring Hill in Longview in 2020.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Spring Hill High School graduate is headed to Cincy after hearing his named called during the MLB Draft.

Hunter Hollan, a 6'5 southpaw for the University of Arkansas, was picked in the third round (No. 74 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

As a junior pitcher in 2023, Hollan appeared in 17 games, starting 15 of those. He earned an 8-2 record with a 4.13 ERS and 75 Ks in 80.2 innings, according to the Arkansas Razorbacks website. Hollan played his freshman and sophomore seasons at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas.

