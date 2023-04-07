Spring Hill alum drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 3rd round of MLB Draft

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Spring Hill High School graduate is headed to Cincy after hearing his named called during the MLB Draft.
Hunter Hollan, a 6'5 southpaw for the University of Arkansas, was picked in the third round (No. 74 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.
As a junior pitcher in 2023, Hollan appeared in 17 games, starting 15 of those. He earned an 8-2 record with a 4.13 ERS and 75 Ks in 80.2 innings, according to the Arkansas Razorbacks website. Hollan played his freshman and sophomore seasons at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas.
Hollan graduated from Spring Hill in Longview in 2020.