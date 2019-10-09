LONGVIEW, Texas — The Spring Hill Athletic Booster Club is providing a bus to take fans to the Panthers' game in Silsbee on Friday, October 4.
The bus will depart Spring Hill at 3 p.m. and make the three-hour trip to Silsbee for the game at 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $30/person ad the deadline for a reservation will be Monday, September 16. Spots will be reserved via cash, check or PayPal.
- Students are welcome on the bus with a chaperone; minimum of one adult per five students
- No food stops provided; bring food to eat on the bus or plan to eat at the game
- Maximum 48 seats
- If the minimum of 34 reserved seats not reached by deadline, the bus will be canceled and all money will be refunded
- Sign up in the SHISD Athletic Office or email your name and number of seats needed to springhillathlbooster@gmail.com