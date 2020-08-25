Spring Hill, Hallsville ISDs report COVID-19 cases

Spring Hill and Hallsville ISDs have reported COVID-19 cases on various campuses.

Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Tuesday that the district has three employees and two students out with with confirmed cases of coronavirus. He said one employee is set to return to work Wednesday after completing quarantine.

Guidry said there were no additional quarantines needed other than the people who who tested positive. The district is conducting cleaning and sanitization in compliance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.