LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill head football coach and athletic director Jonny Louvier is leaving after one season at the helm.

"I want to thank Coach Louvier for the positive impact he has had on Spring Hill ISD athletics and in the lives of our students," superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a statement. "We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Offensive coordinator Weston Griffis will serve as interim head coach.

In March 2019, Louvier was hired by Spring Hill to lead the district's athletic program. He took over for Kelly Mercer. He came to Spring Hill after serving as an assistant at Gladewater. Prior to that, Louvier served as an assistant at Robert E. Lee under former head coach Kurt Traylor. He has also had stints af Frankston and Arp.

Louvier took Spring Hill to the playoffs for their first time since 2007. They also recorded their first postseason victory since the school's 58-28 win over the Van Vandals in 2004.

Spring Hill's 2019 season was also the subject of the CBS19 docuseries, "PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill."

Whomever is hired to take over at Spring Hill will be the school's seventh HC/AD since 2009:

Robert Bero, 2006-2009

Bill Poe, 2010-2011

Bobby Chadwick, 2012

Mark Sartain, 2013

Kelly Mercer, 2015-2018

Jonny Louvier, 2019-2020

ABOUT LOUVIER

Louvier is a 2002 graduate of GHS where he shined as a four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball and track).

As a senior quarterback under then-head coach David Hussman, he earned honorable mention All-State accolades. He was named the District 14-3A Offensive Player of the Year and was a two-time All-East Texas selection.

He threw for more than 4,500 yards and 44 touchdowns in high school, while racking up nearly 1,400 yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Louvier also won the Wendy's High School Heisman and was named to the Academic All-State team.

On the basketball court, he earned district MVP honors twice.

He still holds the Gladewater High School records for most passing yards (4,502), touchdown passes in a season (18), most touchdown passes in a career (44), most pass attempts in a season (237) and most completed passes (127).

Louvier played QB at Texas A&M-Commerce and earned a B.S. in Kinesiology. He later earned his M.Ed. from the University of Texas at Tyler.

