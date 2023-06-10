Spring Hill Intermediate opens new Roxy Room designed for students with special needs

The Roxy Room at Spring Hill Intermediate was a donation from the non-profit organization, Roxy Room Project.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill Intermediate in Longview recently gained a new Roxy Room on Thursday afternoon geared towards helping students with special needs.

The district introduced the sensory room with special lighting, colors and soothing items designed to give students a variety of sensory inputs.

"Last year's Spring Hill Intermediate Life Skills teacher, Lara Manasse saw the development and success of the Roxy Room at an area school and applied for the grant hoping to provide a sensory space for our students at Spring Hill,” said Intermediate Principal Dana Robertson.

The Roxy Room at Spring Hill Intermediate was a donation from the non-profit organization, Roxy Room Project.

Spring Hill Intermediate is the second school in East Texas to have a sensory room, following Sabine Elementary in Kilgore.