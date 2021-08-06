Spring Hill ISD asst. band director dies after battle with COVID-19

According to Spring Hill ISD Band Director Michael Moody, Ryan Burns died Thursday night.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A beloved assistant band director has passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

"I had the privilege to hire Mr. Burns and work with him for 14 months," said Moody. "He was very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill! We are all going to miss him dearly! We closed with a group prayer last night that was very heart warming. Rest in peace, Mr. Burns!"

Counselors, parents, and directors will be available today for any students needing help to to deal with this tragic loss.

Students will continue with camp as normal as possible and be very mindful of the students' needs.

"Our students would like to dedicate this marching season to him," Moody said.