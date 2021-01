Wayne Guidry was named superintendent in March 2019.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Spring Hill ISD school board has called a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Superintendent Wayne Guidry at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the administration building.

The meeting will include public comments, but discussion on accepting Guidry's resignation and naming an interim superintendent will be in closed session.

The board will take action on the matters in open session.