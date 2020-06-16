LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD has canceled all summer workouts for female students through the end of June after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID0-19.

According to SHISD, the coaching staff was notified by the child's parent that the student had was exposed during a non-school activity.

"Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks," the athletic department said in a statement. "Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30."

The district says workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled.

All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines.

"We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program," the district said. "Our coaching staff will be reaching out to families of our female athletes in order to answer any questions you may have."

SHISD says they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.