Spring Hill ISD considering ​4 1⁄2-day school week for remainder of 2020-21 school year

According to a survey sent to parents, the district is considering the proposal to begin Friday, Oct. 9.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill Independent School District is considering making Friday a half-day for students throughout the 2020-21 school year.

According to a survey sent to parents, the district is considering the proposal to begin Friday, Oct. 9.

"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding this school year, teachers have taken on dual tasks of preparing both virtual and face to face lessons," the survey said. "As the year has progressed, it's become evident that teachers need additional time to plan rigorous and meaningful lessons for both sets of students."

Teachers will be required to work a full day on Fridays, and participate in planning and preparation activities.

Release times SHISD is currently considering for Fridays are as follows:

Primary - 1:25 p.m.

- 1:25 p.m. Intermediate - 1:15 p.m.

- 1:15 p.m. Junior High - 12:20 p.m.

- 12:20 p.m. High School - 12:30 p.m.