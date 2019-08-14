LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD had heightened security as its first day back to school began today following a threat was made against the district Tuesday night.

Superintendent Wayne Guidry said administration was made aware of the threat a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday. A parent sent a photo of the threat, which was made on social media, to district officials.

In a post on the district's Facebook, officials announced the threat would not affect the start of classes for the new year.

