LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill Independent School District has named Hubbard ISD superintendent Dr. Wayne Guidry as the lone finalist to fill their superintendent vacancy.

Following the 21-day waiting period required by state law, the SHISD School Board will vote to hire Dr. Guidry to take over for Steve Snell who resigned in December after accepting the superintendent position at Liberty Hill ISD in Central Texas.

The decision was made following a special board meeting that began at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Rob Townsend has served the district in an interim capacity since Snell's departure.

Dr. Guidry grew up in Orangefield, before attending the University of Texas on a track and field scholarship. While at UT, he earned his Bachelors of Arts in History. He was an All-American pole vaulter for the Longhorns, winning multiple Southwest Conference Championships. His senior year in Austin, he was named team captain for the Longhorns.

After graduating from the UT, Dr. Guidry spent the next four years as a missionary in Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

Dr. Guidry taught in the classroom for five years and spent the next five years in campus administration. Prior to Hubbard, Dr/ Guidry spent six years in West Orange-Cove serving as curriculum director and executive director of operations. He earned his masters and doctoral degrees from Lamar University.