LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill Independent School District has announced Weston Griffis will be their new head football coach and athletic director. Dee Lewis, who currently serves as the head girl's basketball coach, will be the district's new assistant athletic director.

Griffis promotion comes after the departure of Jonny Louvier, who was recently named the new head football coach at his alma mater, Gladewater High School, on Monday.

The 2020-2021 school year will be Griffis' second year at Spring Hill. Last season, he served as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Panthers. Prior to making the move to Spring Hill, Griffis was the offensive line coach at Robert E. Lee High School under former head coach Kurt Traylor.

Next season will be Lewis' second as the head girl's basketball coach. The Gladewater native made the move from Spring Hill after coaching the boy's basketball team at Union Grove for seven successful years.

Griffis is the district's eighth HC/AD since 2004:

Steve Gaddis, 1998-2004

Robert Bero, 2005-2009

Bill Poe, 2010-2011

Bobby Chadwick, 2012

Mark Sartain, 2013-2014

Kelly Mercer, 2015-2018

Jonny Louvier, 2019-2020

Weston Griffis, 2020

In a recent interview with CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, arguably the most successful former Spring Hill head football coach, Steve Gaddis, said what the Panthers need is stability.

“I think the big thing they’ve got to do is find somebody that’s gonna want to be there and be stable," Gaddis said to the Longview News-Journal's George Whitley. "You can’t blame young coaches for wanting to move and better themselves. But they’ve got to find somebody that’s gonna love on the kids and want to stay at Spring Hill. At least see a kid from 7th grade through graduation. They haven’t had that lately. It’s all about finding stability.”

Gaddis recorded 100 victories over two stints (1989-1994, 1998-2004) with the Panthers and led them to the playoffs seven out of 13 years, winning or sharing three district championships. From 2000 through 2002, Spring Hill went 32-7, advancing twice to the third round and once to the state quarterfinals in 2002.

Spring Hill will open their 2020 season at home against the Sabine Cardinals. After their second-week matchup with Gladewater, they'll finish off the preseason stretch with the Battle of Hawkins Creek against longtime rivals, the White Oak Roughnecks, before taking on the Henderson Lions and the Bullard Panthers.

They'll then jump into 4A District 8-Division II play: