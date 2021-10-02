Spring Hill ISD offers COVID-19 tests to students, staff

The state is providing screenings for schools that opt into the program.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD has added COVID-19 testing for its students and staff in a partnership with the Texas Education Agency.

The state is providing screenings for schools that opt into the program. Interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said the district will be able to provide tests to students and staff who are asymptomatic.

“If we have someone who is symptomatic that reaches out to us about testing, we will refer them to their health care provider,” Fleet said. “We are only testing students and staff who need a test to return to school or athletic teams who are traveling.”