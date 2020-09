Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the action will provide more quality lessons and enhanced student engagement.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The weekend will start a little earlier at Spring Hill ISD starting Oct. 9.

On Monday, trustees approved shortening the instructional week to end with a half day on Fridays to give teachers more time to prepare for the next week of instruction.

