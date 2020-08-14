Spring Hill ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Spring Hill ISD staff member who was confirmed to have COVID-19 was at the high school Thursday.

A Spring Hill ISD staff member who was confirmed to have COVID-19 was at the high school Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Wayne Guidry.

The district is working with the Gregg County Health Department, which will investigate the case. The virus diagnosis came a day after the district started in-person classes for the year.

According to the letter, the health department will notify anyone determined to be in close contact with the staff member, and those people will be required to remain off campus for up to 14 days.