Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place

LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas.

Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus.

"We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those that are returning," said Deanna Turner, principal of Spring Hill Primary. "Our teachers and staff are ready and we're very excited to see our kids coming back this year."

After nearly three months of summer break, kids are excited to return to the classroom.

"I'm really excited about making friends, going to lunch and seeing my friends at recess," one student said.

Parents are also excited for their children to return to school along with the school's activities scheduled this year.

"She's going to be back in her routine and back with her friends and back with her teachers doing all the activities," said parent Mallori James. "There are really no mask requirements, you got field trips that are going to be in full swing so it feels very normal and I am very excited about that."

The school is also keeping safety in mind by implementing some new safety measures.

"All of our classroom doors will be locked at all times and also our windows to our classrooms are covered for safety," Turner added. "If a child goes to the restroom or exits the classroom, they have to be let back in by their teacher."

The school's new safety measures also help to give parents a peace of mind.

"I'm really comfortable with the safety protocols," parent Andrea Reynolds said. "I know there are some officers on campus and I'm perfectly comfortable with everything and trust this school system."