Spring Hill Junior High School students collect, drop off supplies for homeless residents

"...it became less about like a project that I was being forced to do and more of something I really wanted to do," a student said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — What started as research for a Spring Hill Junior High project ended with a campus-wide drive and boxes of supplies for Longview’s homeless community.

Eighth-grader Ava Rowland chose homelessness as a topic for her history class.

She and her classmates put together a video about the issue of homelessness in the community, asking people to make donations. It was played in all history classes at the school.

On Friday, she and some of her classmates dropped off collected items at the Longview Dream Center. Some of those items included deodorant, hand sanitizer, soap, wash clothes, water and granola bars.