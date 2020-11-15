Spring Hill junior high students finding solutions for community issues

Students tackle abusive relationships, LGBTQ+ rights and racism to become better citizens.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Every Thursday, Marissa Church’s eighth grade social studies class at Spring Hill Junior High is filled with critical thinkers and problem solvers trying to make their communities better.

The class has been using the iEngage curriculum out of Baylor University to learn about civics and improving their communities.

Church said the students had to find a cause they care about, and she split them into groups based on those with shared interests. Students then narrowed it down to a specific issue within that cause and had to find a solution.

“It’s been really fun, as their teacher, watching them pick these topics that they want to learn more about, and finding the systemic causes of those issues and saying, ‘hey, I can’t fix homelessness, but we can figure out a small way to make an impact on that community issue,’” Church said.