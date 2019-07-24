LONGVIEW, Texas — Due to construction of a shade structure for Spring Hill Park, the area will be closed until construction is complete, City of Longview Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday.

This closure will affect the pavilion, playground and splash pad.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but hope you're as excited as us about the new park improvements," a Facebook post from Parks and Rec said.

