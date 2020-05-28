LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill High School senior Yesenia Lopez is tempering a future in a field not dominated by her gender, but a teacher says she has the mettle.

After her final act as a high school student culminates with Spring Hill’s graduation Friday, and the tassel has been moved gently from the right to left, Lopez intends to follow her dreams of becoming a professional welder.

She’s the only young woman in a class full of young men, and her teacher said Lopez sets the pace and excels at the highest degree in the male-dominated craft.

