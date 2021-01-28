Spring Hill superintendent resigns, named candidate for assistant superintendent position at Longview ISD

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider the matter during their regular meeting on Feb. 8.



Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent of Schools, said Dr. Guidry will be joining the district as a consultant beginning Friday, Jan. 29, and praised his reputation as a cutting-edge innovator in educational leadership.



"His experience and accomplishments speak for themselves," he said. "I am confident that Dr. Guidry will prove to be a tremendous asset to the district leadership team, in the service of our students, staff, and entire Longview community."



LISD Board President Mrs. Shan Bauer agreed.



"We're very excited to see what Dr. Guidry brings to our district," she added.