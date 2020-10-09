Spring Hill to host Nevada Community on Friday; New Boston cancels games for 2 weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases

For highlights from all of the best games across East Texas, catch "Under the Lights" Fridays at 10:15 p.m. on CBS19.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Spring Hill Panthers will have an opponent this week after all.

The annual Battle of Hawkins Creek was canceled due to COVID-19 cases at White Oak (0-0), but Spring Hill (0-2) will now host Nevada Community (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 11.

Spring Hill will now host Nevada Community at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Athletic secretary just told me they are working on logistics for ticket sales. — Jack Stallard (@lnjsports) September 10, 2020

Tickets will go on sale Thursday until 4:30 p.m. They will also be available for purchase Friday, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. All other tickets will be sold at the gate.

Students with athletic passes and employees with badges will have to show them at the ticket booth in exchange for a ticket so a count can be kept on attendance.

Spring Hill asks that anyone needing a ticket for the home side at the gate come to the north entrance (near the student parking lot). Only visitors will be allowed to purchase tickets at the south gate.

All tickets are general admission and $5 each.

Meanwhile, New Boston (1-1) has had to cancel two weeks of games due to positive COVID-19 cases on the football team.

Friday's game at Hooks (0-2) and next week's matchup with Redwater (1-1) have both been canceled.