SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has secured an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old Montgomery County man for allegedly setting someone’s vehicle on fire Thursday.

At approximately 9 a.m., the fire marshal’s office was called to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance in the 4400 block of County Road 2306.

Investigators responded to the scene and found an SUV that had been damaged by a fire, which was extinguished prior to their arrival. Investigators determined the origin and cause of the fire and ruled that it was incendiary in nature.

The suspect has been identified as Jacob Maten Spitz, and is known by the victims.

“Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, our office has secured an arrest warrant for Jacob Marten Spitz, of Montgomery County, signed by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. for the second-degree felony of arson of a vehicle,” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “We believe Spitz may have headed back to his residence in Spring and has left Smith County.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.