Transitioning into the Spring season brings allergies to East Texas

As we transition into the Spring season you might start hearing about "cedar fever" again. But, cedar isn't the only allergen to worry about.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Temperatures are warming up and plants will soon be blooming. Unfortunately for many of us, allergies are also kicking into high gear.

"Sometimes I have to take an allergy medicine and I use nose spray every day," Asher Marshall said. "Sometimes I get itchy, and most times I just sneeze a lot. And also, I have a stuffy nose."

Dr. Ronald Morton says so-called “cedar fever” isn’t the only cause of seasonal allergies.

There are allergens in the air, on the ground in your home, and cedar is just a really big one.

Just like the seasons the type of allergies you experience depends on what’s in the air.

"This time of the year, you're going to get the hair grass, timothy grass, Bermuda grass, people are planting in their yards or the stuff is just out there," Dr. Morton said. "Then there's the perennials, mold, and things along those lines. Dust mites, especially people have been closed in in the wintertime, you have to worry about those. But, the spring is going to be the grasses."

Dr. Morton suggests that you keep your allergies under control and be gentle on your body.

But unfortunately there are some allergy triggers that you just can’t avoid.