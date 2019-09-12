TYLER, Texas — Make way for another grocery store in the Rose City.

According to Sprouts Farmers Market, they will be putting a store in Tyler in the coming months.

"Store #157 in Tyler is coming soon," says the store's website.

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products, according to their website.

Sprouts Farmers Market

"True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, the website states "Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer."

LinkedIn job postings say the store is currently hiring for their location in the Rose Plaza.

