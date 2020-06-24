Sprouts Farmers Market hosting virtual job fair for Tyler store June 24-25

TYLER, Texas — Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting a virtual job fair ahead of the opening of their Tyler location.
Sprouts will host the event with video interviews June 24-June 25. Potential team members are encouraged to apply online at sprouts.com/careers.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities.
The 30,000-square-foot store, located at 4015 South Broadway Avenue, will open on Wednesday, August 5, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.