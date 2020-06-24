Sprouts Farmers Market hosting virtual job fair for Tyler store June 24-25

TYLER, Texas — Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting a virtual job fair ahead of the opening of their Tyler location.

Sprouts will host the event with video interviews June 24-June 25. Potential team members are encouraged to apply online at sprouts.com/careers .

The 30,000-square-foot store, located at 4015 South Broadway Avenue, will open on Wednesday, August 5, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.