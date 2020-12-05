TYLER, Texas — Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Tyler to expand access to fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices.

The 30,000-square-foot store, located at 4015 South Broadway Avenue, will open on Wednesday, August 5, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.

The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 110 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store. Sprouts will host a virtual hiring fair with video interviews on June 24 and 25. Potential team members are encouraged to apply online at sprouts.com/careers.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.