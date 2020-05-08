Sprouts Farmers Market open for business in Tyler

Sprouts Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

TYLER, Texas — After months of anticipation since the news of a new grocery store in late 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market has opened in the former Hastings Building in the city of Tyler.

Lucas Larson, the regional director of Sprouts Farmers Market for North Texas says the decision to come to Tyler is because the company is growing and looked for areas that were underserved.

“It was a natural fit,” he said. “One thing that really makes us stand out are our people. We have a great group, we hired 125 individuals here in the area, all local.”

The 3,000 square foot store specializes in natural and organic foods, as well as other products like beauty supplies and vitamins.

Larson says Sprouts' meat department will be an exciting new option for shoppers.

“It's something that really we don't have on here in the community right now,” he said. “Our all-natural meat department — a good bit of fish and shrimp, tuna, swordfish, gosh tilapia, catfish filets.”

While there’s only one Sprouts location around the East Texas area, Larson says this store could lead to future growth for other local cities.

Shoppers are required to wear a mask inside the store and extra precautions are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We've installed Plexiglass barriers at our registers, as well as just health screenings we do to ensure that every team member comes to work healthy,” Larson explained.

The store also offers curbside pickup available online.