St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin ranks among top hospitals nationwide for coronary intervention

“It is a great honor to be listed among the greats in cardiovascular care,” says Monte Bostwick, Market President, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial East Texas.

LUFKIN, Texas — St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin is continuing its rich history of innovation and leadership in cardiovascular care being nominated as one of the top hospitals for coronary intervention as reported by Becker’s Hospital Review.

There are 170 hospitals including St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review.

Since 2018 by the American College of Cardiologists, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is home to a plethora of nationally-recognized cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons and is the highest accredited chest pain center in the region.

“The Specialty Excellence Award as one of the 100 best hospitals for Coronary Interventions elevates Lufkin to the national map. While taking into consideration patient risks and comorbidities, and achieving excellent outcomes is a remarkable achievement,” says Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FCCP, Chief of Cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and President of The Heart Institute of East Texas. “We are very proud of our entire CV healthcare team.”

In 2013, Memorial Lufkin and The Heart Institute of East Texas formed an alliance centering on their mutual desire to build a heart care program that established Lufkin as a regional healthcare center.

Their partnership is committed to improving the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

This collaboration has also led to advanced medical technology, more cardiac procedures and better outcomes.

Heart disease is the biggest killer in the United States, followed by cancer, and East Texas is no exception to this standard.

“I cannot overstate the care that I got at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial from the time that I got out of the vehicle until they carted me upstairs,” says Roy Knight, a recovered heart attack patient.

Knight also has high praise for Subramanya Venkata, M.D., a cardiologist and hospital CATH Lab technician who was on duty on October 27, 2022, the day he underwent emergency heart surgery at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.

Knight was a longtime educator and retired Lufkin Independent School District superintendent who was fortunate enough to receive care at Memorial Lufkin after suffering a heart attack.