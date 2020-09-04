A staff member at a Tyler nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus, and four residents are awaiting results.

Greenbrier Nursing of Tyler notified the city's health officials about a staff member who tested positive late last week for COVID-19. The facilities administrator said the staffer is recovering at home and they "feel good and are in high spirits," according to a statement from Creative Solutions in Healthcare, which manages Greenbrier Nursing.

The staff member did not come back to work on April 3, which was the day they showed symptoms. They then sought medical care. Administrators were notified on Monday about the positive test result and told local health officials immediately.

