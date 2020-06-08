Staff member at Mineola ISD tests positive for COVID-19

According to the district, the employee works at Mineola High School. The employee has very minor symptoms and is doing well.

"We will continue to work closely with our local health department on this matter and all departments within our district," Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said. "After a careful review, two other staff members are currently finishing the quarantine phase, as well as one student. To our knowledge, none of these individuals have experienced symptoms related to COVID-19."