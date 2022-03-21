Marshall's Stagecoach Days festival to return in May

Stagecoach Days was created “in order to observe the early days of settling in this Harrison County community.”

MARSHALL, Texas — A hallmark Marshall festival will return this year after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

Stage Coach Days is planned for May 20 through 22 following officials plans released by the city of Marshall and Harrison County.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, along with county commissioners, read a proclamation Tuesday that named May 20-22 Stagecoach Days in Harrison County, thanks to Buddy Power, with Buddy Power Promotions, who is working to bring the event back to East Texas.