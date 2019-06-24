Want to start a fight, or at least a robust argument? Round up 15 East Texas high school football fans, lock them in a room together and tell them they have one hour to answer one question.

Who’s the best football player to ever suit up in East Texas?

The folks at the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph and Marshall News Messenger are throwing the first punch, and between now and Christmas Day – with help from our readers – we’re going to answer that question.

