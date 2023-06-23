Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q pitmaster shows skill behind the grill

Spencer Carl says his day starts around 4:45 a.m. and doesn’t stop until the work is done.

TYLER, Texas — While the name Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q has been echoed around the world as some of the best, most people have never heard the name Spencer Carl — the man behind the meat.

A culinary coined term, a "pitmaster" is considered an artist of barbecuing and a skilled craftsman of smoked meat.

A real pitmaster understands the ins and outs of culinary terms and exhibits a solid well-rounded foundation of cuisine knowledge, according to the August Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. "In turn, this allows smoke maestros to experiment with custom flavor profiles, push grilling boundaries, innovate, and ultimately, become a trailblazer within this very tight-knit community," the school's website states.