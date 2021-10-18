Stanley's makes Texas Monthly's list of top 50 barbecue joints

This year's ranking was made possible by 32 Texas Monthly editorial staff members and three freelancers who visited 411 barbecue establishments.

TYLER, Texas — Texas Monthly’s every-four-years ranking of the state's 50 best barbecue joints is out, and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q is again on the list.

Stanley’s, opened in 1960 by J.D. Stanley, claims to be the oldest mom-and-pop barbeque restaurant in Tyler. Nick and Jen Pencis took over in 2006 and have worked to keep Stanley’s old recipes and methods alive while adding their own special touch.