TYLER, Texas — A star athlete from Robert E. Lee High School says she won't compete if the name of the school is on her jersey.

Incoming sophomore Trude Lamb currently holds the school's fastest time on the girls' cross country team. But, she's more than a runner.

Lamb is from Ghana and is a first-generation African American student at Tyler ISD. She moved to the United States in 2014. She recently wrote a letter to the Tyler ISD school board explaining the reasoning behind not wanting to wear the school's name across her chest.

"I have stood in the dungeons of the slave castle and have seen the three foot urine and feces stains on the walls where my brothers and sisters were kept," she said in the letter. "I've seen the tiny hole where they would throw food in to the captured souls."

In her letter, Lamb states while she enjoys running cross country for the school, she cannot support the school being named after a person who "was against my people right here in the United States."

"He [Robert E. Lee] owned slaves and didn't believe people like me were 100% human, let alone [let them] ever go to my very high school," Trude Lamb said. "I cannot bare and will no longer wear his name on my race jersey."

