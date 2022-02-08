East Texas high school basketball player dies during game

According to a statement from Alto ISD, a player died during the Yellowjackets' game against Mt. Enterprise.

ALTO, Texas — An East Texas high school basketball player has died after suffering a medical emergency while on the court Tuesday night.

In a statement, Alto ISD said they will have grief counselors and local pastors available on campus beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to speak with students and staff.

"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family, Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said in a statement. "Please keep our community in your prayers."

The district has not confirmed the name the of the student who died.

This is the second high school athlete the Alto community has had to mourn in the past seven years.

In Oct. 2015, Cam'Ron Matthews collapsed on the sideline during a football game. He died the next day at a local hospital. The autopsy report showed his cause of death was "blunt impact to the head."

According to a 2016 report from CBS19, Matthews was an organ donor and saved six lives, including his grandfather's, after he passed.