x
Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center provides horse therapy to help people with disabilities

The center, located in Whitehouse, opened in February, but lessons didn't start until later due to COVID-19.
Credit: Michael Alfaro

TYLER, Texas — Ten-year-old Abby Peterson, of Whitehouse, loves horses so much that it fills her heart to the brim with excitement.

Over five years, she’s become a pro at riding and always looks forward to when she gets to ride with her favorite horse, Connor.

“My favorite part of riding the horses is the grooming,” she said. “I just love the horses so much. My heart is full of horses. I want to be a rooting, tooting cowgirl.”

Abby is one of 25 students at the Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and psychological disabilities.

Read the rest of the story with our news partners, Tyler Morning Telegraph

