‘Stars Align': East Texan, fan of Machine Gun Kelly, gets surprise of a lifetime thanks to fellow fan

Although the two fans shared a love for the musician, they’d never met and didn’t know of each other. The story unfolded after local Guitar Center employees connected the pair and eventually helped pull off the surprise gift.

“I’ve been working here since late March, and even in that time there was a young boy who comes in here,” said Charles West, store lead at Guitar Center in Tyler. “He’s very specific about the guitar that he wants to play, and we had that model here but just that one guitar. It got to the point where I’d recognize exactly who was coming up the parking lot, so I would go up and I’d make sure I’d have the guitar down by the time he was here.”